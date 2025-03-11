EFCC Arrests 28 Ponzi Scheme Operators In Niger

Share

The operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested 28 suspected Ponzi scheme operators in Minna, Niger State.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement issued on Tuesday, said the suspects were apprehended after credible intelligence linked them to fraudulent investment activities with a company, Q-Net Ltd, which operates from a three-bedroom apartment in Al-Bishiri Estate, Minna.

The agency noted that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

The statement partly read, “Victims were lured to believe that the company was international with affiliates in Dubai, India, Indonesia and Thailand and made to part with between $790 to $850, amounting to N1,462,000 as registration fee and for product purchases.

“Part of those arrested while receiving lectures on ponzi scheme operations, dressed up as ‘network marketing.’ Items recovered from them reportedly included Q-Net application forms and other documents.”

EFCC also revealed the names of the suspects to include: “Nofisat Opeyemi, Shukurat Muritala, Odunayo Sanni, Mayowa Oyekola, Aishat Olaitan, Edward Hannah, Abioye Fathiah, Joseph Omowunmi, Kareem Ahmed, Arikeusola Afeez, Adiamo Mutholib, Abass Ibrahim, Wasiu Taofeek, Adeniji Damilare, Nurudeen Akinola and Mubarak Yekeen.

“Others are: Adedeji Ayobami, Alani Samuel, Ogundele Yunus, Adekunle Ibrahim, Adewale Azeez, Rufai Faruk, Fawaz Yekeen, Olade Abdullahi, Ahmed Murtala, Adisa Habeebllahi Akorede, Adigun Timilehin and Abdulfatai Ridwannullah.”

