The Abuja Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested no fewer than 24 suspected internet fraudsters.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Oyewale said the suspects were arrested in Lokoja following credible intelligence about their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.

According to him, items recovered from them include 30 phones, six laptops and three cars.

“The suspects will be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Oyewale said.

