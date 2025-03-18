New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
EFCC Arrests 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Bauchi

The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arrested at least 21 suspected Internet fraudsters in Bauchi State.

This was contained in a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, yesterday in Abuja. Oyewale said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in Internetrelated fraud activities.

According to him, the suspects were arrested at Kaure New Government Reservation Area, Bauchi, and Awala, Maiduguri Road, Bauchi State.

He added that items recovered from them included one BMW car, a Toyota Camry, and three PlayStation 5 consoles. Other recovered items include 30 high-end phones, a flat-screen television, six Point of Sale, POS, machines, four iPads, and five laptops.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesman further stated that the suspects would be prosecuted as soon as investigations are completed.

