EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are: Osita Emmanuel (25), Saint Johnson (20), Peter Lucky (26), Samuel Asuquo (28), Raphael James (29), Chimobi Moses (29), Edara Ubong (21), and Nchekwube Paul (23).

Others include Happiness Anietie Michael (23), Christopher Edet (32), Amadi Justice (27), Patrick Ahiakwo (30), Sunday Umoh (24), Michael Ekerette Sunday (25), Kennedy Etim Okokon (29), Igwe Greg (30), and Goodnews Ita (23).

In a press statement made available to Journalists in Uyo on Tuesday by the Head of Media & Publicity, Dele Oyewale, the suspects were arrested on April 11 and 14, 2025, in an intelligence-driven sting operation across Use-Offot Nwaniba, Urua Ekpa, Ring Road 3, Ikot Ekpene Road, Calabar-Itu Road, and the Mechanic Village areas of the state capital.

Items recovered from them include 26 smartphones, three laptop computers, a white Lexus IS 250 with registration number ABJ-739AV, a metallic grey Toyota Corolla with registration number KTE-687EP, a black Lexus 350 with registration number BWR-36LN, and a black GLE with registration number FST-863JS.

According to the statement, the suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

