EFCC Arrests 17 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

Share

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects are: Osita Emmanuel (25 years), Saint Johnson, (20 years), Peter Lucky (26 years), Samuel Asuquo, (28 years), Raphael James, (29 years), Chimobi Moses, (29 years), Edara Ubong, (21 years) and Nchekwube Paul, (23 years).

Others are, Happiness Anietie Michael (23 years), Christopher Edet (32years), Amadi Justice (27 years), Patrick Ahiakwo, (30 years), Sunday Umoh (24 years), Michael Ekerette Sunday, (25 years), Kennedy Etim Okokon, (29 years), Igwe Greg, (30 years), and Goodnews Ita, (23 years).

In a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Tuesday by Dele Oyewale, Head, Media & Publicity, “They were arrested on April 11 and 14, 2025 in an intelligence-driven sting operation in Use- Offot Nwaniba, Urua Ekpa, Ring Road 3, Ikot Ekpene Road, Calabar Itu Road and the Mechanic Village areas of the state capital.

Items recovered from them included 26 smart – phones, three laptop computers, a white-coloured Lexus IS 250 with registration number ABJ- 739AV, a metallic grey-coloured Toyota Corolla with registration number KTE-687EP, a black-coloured Lexus 350 with registration number BWR-36LN and a black-coloured GLE with Registration number FST- 863JS”.

Share