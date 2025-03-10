New Telegraph

March 10, 2025
March 10, 2025
EFCC Arrests 14 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Jos

The Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday confirmed the arrest of fourteen suspected internet fraudsters.

The anti-graft agency in a press statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna by the Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the suspects were arrested in Jos, the capital of Plateau State.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested in the K-Vom and Rayfield areas in Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday, March 8,  2025, following credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet-related activities.

The statement also noted that the items recovered from them include five laptops, 13 phones and two power banks. The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

