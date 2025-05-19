EFCC Arrests 120 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters in Lagos.

According to the anti-graft agency, the arrests were carried out by operatives of its Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, following credible intelligence and diligent surveillance.

The statement added that the suspects comprised 95 males and 25 females. and were apprehended at multiple locations across Lagos, believed to be hotspots for cybercrime activities.

The EFCC said items recovered during the operation included 26 exotic cars, expensive pieces of jewellery, high-end smartphones, laptops, and several incriminating documents linking the suspects to alleged fraudulent activities.

READ ALSO

The Commission noted that the operation was part of its ongoing efforts to clamp down on cybercrime and digital fraud in Nigeria, particularly in urban centres where such crimes are on the rise.

The anti-graft agency said the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation and forensic profiling.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 120 suspected internet fraudsters, comprising 95 male and 25 female, at various locations in Lagos.

“The suspects were arrested following credible intelligence and thorough surveillance regarding their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

“They will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.” the statement said.

Share