EFCC Arrests 10 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Finan- cial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 10 suspected internet fraud- sters.

The Spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja. According to Oyewale, the suspects were arrested on Nov. 22, at Adewale Estate and Sea Side Estate in the Badore area of Lagos State.

“Their arrest followed credible intelligence on the activities of some members of an organised cybercrime syndicate suspected to be in- volved in computer-related fraud.

“Items recovered from them include exotic cars, mobile devices and mobile phones. “The suspects have all volunteered their statements,” he said. Oyewale said that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

