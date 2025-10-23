EFCC Arrested, Arraigned Five Ex-Govs, Four Former Ministers In Two Years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that it arrested and arraigned five former governors and four ex-ministers for alleged money laundering, abuse of office, and related offences in the past two years.

According to the Commission, the arrests were part of sweeping reforms and intensified enforcement under the leadership of its Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, who assumed office on October 18, 2023, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu.

Among those arrested and prosecuted are former governors Willie Obiano (Anambra), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Theodore Orji (Abia), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

The former ministers include Olu Agunloye (Power), Sale Mamman (Power), Hadi Sirika (Aviation), Charles Ugwu (Industry), and former Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who gave the details during the two-year scorecard presentation of Olukoyede’s administration, noted that the EFCC’s performance in convictions and recovery of proceeds of crime had been “most inspiring.”

“In his two years in the saddle, Olukoyede has impacted the Nigerian anti-graft landscape through robust enforcement of extant laws and ground-breaking reforms,” Uwujaren stated.

He added that a notable milestone was the arrest of 792 investment and cryptocurrency fraud suspects in Lagos in December 2024, including 192 foreigners who were prosecuted for cyber-terrorism and deported.

“This development sends a strong message that Nigeria will not serve as a safe haven for cybercriminals,” the Commission said.