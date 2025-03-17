EFCC Arrest 21 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Bauchi

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, said its operatives arrested 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Bauchi State.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on its official X handle, the suspects were apprehended at Kaure New Government Reservation Area and Awala, Maiduguri Road, in Bauchi.

The Gombe Zonal Directorate of the anti-graft agency said it carried out the operation on Saturday, March 15, 2025, following credible intelligence on the suspects’ alleged involvement in cybercrime.

Speaking on the rid, the agency said several luxury items were recovered, including a BMW car, and a Toyota Camry, among others.

The anti-graft agency emphasised that the suspects would be prosecuted after the completion of investigations.

“The suspects were arrested based on credible intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud at Kaure New Government Reservation Area, GRA, Bauchi and Awala, Maiduguri road, Bauchi state.

“Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include one BMW and Toyota Camry cars, three PlayStation 5, 30 expensive phones, one flat-screen television set, six Point of Sale, POS, machines, four iPads, and five laptops.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.” the statement said.

