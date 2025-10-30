EFCC Arraigns Vessel, 3 Officials Over Alleged N12bn Oil Theft

The Economic and Financial Crimes C o m m i s s i o n (EFCC) has arraigned a vessel, MT Ostria, alongside three individuals before a Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja over alleged N12 billion oil theft.

The duo of Raymundo Panaligam and Roneno Villarin, both officials of the vessel, and Vincent Wayas, a staff member of GMO, representing NNPC Retail Limited were docked yesterday before Justice Mojisola Dada on a four-count bordering on conspiracy to commit felony and stealing of over 25 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol.

The defendants however denied the alleged offences upon their arraignment. Afterwards, EFCC’s lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, sought for their remand in prison pending conclusion of their trial, saying they might abscond if admitted to bail.

Responding, the defence lawyers pleaded with the court to allow their clients remain on the administrative bail granted to them by the anti-graft agency. In a ruling, Justice Dada directed that the defendants should continue to enjoy the EFCC’s administrative bail. Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to November 17 for commencement of trial.