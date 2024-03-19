EFCC Arraigns Sextortionist In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an alleged sextortionist named Olukeye Olalekan before Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The accused faces alleged child pornography, fraudulent impersonation, and sextortion charges, and related crimes, involving the sum of N721,500.00.

Olalekan, known by aliases such as “hrm87,” “Charlotte 708,” and “harlilott_ 716,” allegedly utilised the Instagram virtual network to create a group titled “Expose Janjua Robin Nudes” on February 13, 2023.

EFCC said his action was deemed a violation of Section 23(1)(C) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

Olalekan was accused of directly retaining N721,500.00 in his UBA account on May 13, 2022, suspected to be proceeds from the unlawful activity of transmitting child pornography. This action was cited as a contravention of Section 18(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Upon the reading of the charges, he pleaded “not guilty.” In response, the prosecuting counsel, S.I. Suleiman, requested a trial date to present witnesses and pertinent documents supporting the prosecution’s case.

However, Defense counsel, Segun Onikoyi, sought for Olalekan to remain on the bail previously granted by Justice T.G. Ringim. The prosecution did not object, leaving the decision to the court’s discretion.

Subsequently, Justice Ogundare adjourned the trial until June 3, 2024, while directing Olalekan to maintain his existing bail status.