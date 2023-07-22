EFCC Arraigns Oduah, Others Over Alleged N7.9Bn Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on a 25-count charge. Oduah served as Aviation Minister from 2011 to 2014.

She is however, facing trial over an allegation that she laundered public funds to the tune of about 7.9 billion, in connivance with eight others. Other defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/ CR/316/20, are; Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd and Sobo- ra International Ltd.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to them. The prosecution alleged that Oduah, who also represented Anambra North in the Senate and Odita, who was identified as her aide and the Company Secretary to Sea Petroleum & Gas Company Ltd (SPGC), had in February 2014, used their positions to transfer the sum of N1,629,250,000.00 from I-Sec Security Nig. Ltd account No. 2021756955 with First Bank Plc, to Global Offshore and Marine Ltd account No. 2022977296 also domiciled with First Bank Plc, which money they reasonably ought to have known that it formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.

The defendants were also accused of opening a naira “anonymous Private Banking Nominee Account No. 2024414450 with First Bank Plc and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 11(4) (a) of the same Act.” They were equally ac- accused of opening a United States dollar “anonymous Private Banking Nominee account No. 2024414498 with First Bank Plc and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 11(1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 1 1(4) (a) of the same Act.”

Following the defendants’ plea of not guilty to all the allegations, the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo allowed them to continue the administrative bail the EFCC earlier granted to them. The court consequently directed the EFCC to transfer the case file to the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation to ensure diligent prosecution of the defendants. The court later adjourned the case till October 17 for trial.