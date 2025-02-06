EFCC Arraigns Nine Chinese Nationals Over Alleged Cybercrime, Love Scam, Security Breach

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday arraigned nine Chinese nationals and their company, Genting International Company Limited, before the Federal High Court in Lagos on charges of cybercrime, love scams, and security breaches.

The defendants, Su Dong Fu, Zheng Xian Tao, Wang Shi Long, Pan Cai Qi, Ting Liao, Fan Jia, Feng Li Cai, Lu Yong Yao, and Yang Chen Cheng, were brought before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, where they all pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

Following their plea, Justice Aneke ordered their remand at the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) pending trial.

The court thereafter set trial dates for February 21 and March 14, 2025.

According to the EFCC, the accused individuals engaged in criminal activities that involved unauthorized access to computer systems, cyber terrorism, cryptocurrency fraud, and romance scams, all of which pose a threat to Nigeria’s economic and social stability.

One of the charges stated that Fan Jia (alias Bu Fan) and Genting International Co. Limited allegedly accessed computer systems with the intent to destabilize Nigeria’s economy and social structure, an offence punishable under Section 18 of the Cybercrimes Act (2015, as amended in 2024) and Section 2(3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Another charge accused Fan Jia of giving false information to EFCC investigators by misrepresenting his identity while under investigation for his alleged involvement in a criminal syndicate specializing in online scams, cryptocurrency fraud, and cyber terrorism.

This act, according to the EFCC, contravenes Section 39(2) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004.

Similarly, Yang Chen Cheng and Genting International Co. Limited were accused of willfully accessing computer systems to undermine Nigeria’s economy, a crime punishable under the Cybercrimes Act and the Terrorism Act.

Share

Please follow and like us: