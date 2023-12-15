EFCC Arraigns Man for Theft, Alleged Issuance of N102.8M Dud Cheque

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday arraigned a man, Oluwatobi Asu, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly issuing a N102.8 million dud cheque. Asu was arraigned alongside his company, Aquilus Bulls, and others on nine counts bordering on the issuance of dud cheques and stealing. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The EFCC counsel, Mr Ahmed Yerima, thereafter asked the court for a trial date, following their not guilty plea. The defence counsel, Mr. Oluseye Demuren, in his motion for bail application dated Dec. 11 and filed on Dec. 13, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on liberal terms.

He told the court that EFCC had already granted administrative bail to the defendant, which he had faithfully complied with. “The defendant has entered a N50 million bond with the commission and he has produced three sureties, whose copies of international passports have been submitted with the EFCC. “The defendant has also submitted the original copy of his international passport to the commission.

“We urge the court to grant bail to the defendant on liberal terms,” Demuren said. Consequently, Justice Rahman Oshodi released him on the N50 million bail bond, following no counter affidavits and objection from the prosecution. Ramon said the basis for de- termination was that the court should exercise its discretion by granting the first defendant bail.