On Monday, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zonal Directorate arraigned Sanusi Hashim before the Kaduna State High Court sitting in Zaria over allegations of misappropriation and conversion of funds amounting to ₦108 million.

The defendant was charged with one count of dishonestly misappropriating funds, contrary to Section 293 and punishable under Section 294 of the Penal Code.

Hashim allegedly collected ₦108 million from two individuals, Ahmad Mohammad Liman and Basiru Mohammad, for the supply of fertilizer from Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals.

However, instead of fulfilling his obligation, he reportedly diverted the money for personal use.

The charge against him reads: “That you, Sanusi Hashim, sometime in April 2020, under the jurisdiction of the Kaduna State High Court, dishonestly misappropriated and converted to your own use the sum of One Hundred and Eight Million Naira (₦108,000,000), property of one Ahmad Mohammad Liman and Basiru Mohammad, for the supply of fertilizer from Indorama Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals, and you thereby committed an offence under Section 293 and punishable under Section 294 of the Penal Code.”

During the court session, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In response, the prosecution counsel, Bright C. Ogbonna, requested a trial date, given the defendant’s plea.

Justice Kabiru Dabo subsequently ordered Hashim’s remand in a correctional facility and scheduled February 10, 2025, for the hearing of the defendant’s bail application.

