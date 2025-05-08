EFCC Arraigns Gospel Singer Chinwo’s Former Manager Over Alleged $255,000 Forex Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has arraigned Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as ThankGod, a former manager of award-winning gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, before a Federal High Court in Lagos on a seven-count bordering on illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering involving $255,446.

Arraigned alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited, Ezekiel is being accused of engaging in multiple foreign exchange deals without the required authorisation from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in violation of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act.

While the arraignment lasted, counsel for the EFCC, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, told the court, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, that the first infraction occurred in June 2023, when Ezekiel allegedly negotiated a forex transaction worth $52,895 with one Mr Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke, despite not being licensed by the CBN.

She noted that the act is a clear breach of Sections 5 and 29(1)(c) of the relevant law and punishable under Section 29(2). The EFCC further revealed that Ezekiel and his company had previously engaged in similar transactions.

The anti-graft agency alleged that in March 2021, they struck a $70,000 foreign exchange deal with Avalan Chetrase 1307 Company, and in October 2022, another deal worth $18,775 was said to have been carried out with Gift Ugochi Christopher, all without appropriate regulatory approval.

Moreover, the anti-graft agency accused the defendants of failing to file mandatory declarations of their financial dealings with the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML).

According to the EFCC, their bank account received substantial inflows over three consecutive years: $65,703 in 2022, $52,350 in 2023, and $137,383 in 2024, all allegedly undeclared.

These omissions, the commission said, contravene Sections 6(1) (a) and 19(1)(f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, punishable under Section 19(2)(b).

But Ezekiel pleaded not guilty to all charges, prompting BuhariBala to ask the court to remand the defendant in custody, citing his past attempts to evade service and a standing arrest warrant.

“This defendant has consistently evaded service. There is a subsisting arrest warrant against him. He should not be granted bail,” she argued.

Share