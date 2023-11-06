EFCC arraigns firm for laundering $4.9m

An energy firm, TOF Energy Company Limited, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly laundering $4.9 million.

In a charge marked FHC/L/459c/2023, the anti-graft agency accused the energy firm of committing the alleged offence alongside one, Jide Adelakun, who is said to be at large.

Arraigning the firm, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that the alleged offence was committed between August 17 and September 6, 2018. The lawyer told the judge that since the company is not a juristic person, a plea of guilty should be entered against it.

However, in taking a position, Justice Aneke entered a not-guilty plea for the firm.

Specifically, the EFCC’s lawyer told Justice Aneke that the energy company retained the sum of $9,985.00; $629,875.00; $499,975.00; $549,975.00; $510,575.00; $1,199,975.00 and $1,519,975.00, within the above-mentioned period.

Oyedepo further contended that the said illicit funds were warehoused in the firm’s domiciliary account number 1771453359 with a new generation bank, with an addition that the crimes allegedly committed by the firm are in contravention of Sections 18(a) and 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2014 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (2) (d} of the same act.

Meanwhile, in his response, the firm’s lawyer, Bolaji Kuti, informed the court that he had filed a preliminary objection against the charge and same has abeen served on the prosecution.

While admitting to being served the said preliminary objection, Oyedepo argued that he would need more time to go through it and file his response to the preliminary objection. He consequently sought an adjournment of the matter.

Justice Aneke has since adjourned the matter to February 5, 2024, for the hearing of the firm’s preliminary objection to the charge.