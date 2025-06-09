EFCC Arraigns Fake Sureties For Securing Bail For Chinese Fugitive

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned two men, Shehu Abdu and Isah Saidu, for allegedly posing as sureties to secure the release of Ji Zhou, a Chinese facing trial for illegal mining and economic sabotage. The duo were arraigned before Justice A. Isiaka of the Kaduna State High Court.

The EFCC accused both men of giving false information to a public servant, in violation of Section 105(a) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The two defendants falsely claimed to be close associates of Zhou when he was granted administrative bail. They each signed a N10 million bail bond, promising to produce the Chinese suspect whenever required by the EFCC.

However, when Zhou was needed, the deception unraveled. “We didn’t know him, his lawyer paid us N40,000 each to act as sureties”, the suspects reportedly told EFCC investigators.

The EFCC stressed that the bail would never have been granted had the truth been known, making the men’s actions critical to Zhou’s release. The agency has since launched a manhunt for Ji Zhou, who is now on the run.

Both defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon their arraignment. EFCC’s lawyer, Y.J. Matiyak, later urged the court to set a trial date and remand the accused in prison.

Justice Isiaka consequently ordered the remand of the defendants at the Kaduna Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter to June 16 for a ruling on their bail application.

