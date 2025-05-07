EFCC Arraigns Ex-Manager Of Gospel Singer Mercy Chinwo

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as Thankgod, a former manager of award-winning gospel artist Mercy Chinwo, before the Federal High Court in Lagos over an alleged $255,446 foreign exchange fraud.

Onyedikachukwu, alongside his company, Eezee Global Concepts Limited, was arraigned before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke on a seven-count charge bordering on illegal forex transactions and money laundering.

According to the EFCC, the defendants engaged in multiple unauthorised foreign exchange deals in violation of the Foreign Exchange (Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, without the necessary approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Prosecuting counsel, Bilikisu Buhari-Bala, told the court that one of the alleged infractions occurred in June 2023, when Onyedikachukwu negotiated a $52,895 forex deal with one Mr. Oladotun Olaobaju Mureke without a CBN licence.

The act, she said, contravenes Sections 5 and 29(1)(c) of the Act and is punishable under Section 29(2).

She further revealed that in March 2021, the defendants allegedly transacted $70,000 with Avalan Chetrase 1307 Company, and in October 2022, another $18,775 with Gift Ugochi Christopher—again, without appropriate regulatory approvals.

The EFCC also accused the defendants of failing to declare their financial dealings to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML), despite receiving substantial foreign inflows of $65,703 in 2022, $52,350 in 2023, and $137,383 in 2024.

These omissions, the commission said, breach Sections 6(1)(a) and 19(1)(f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and are punishable under Section 19(2)(b).

However, Onyedikachukwu pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The EFCC urged the court to deny bail, citing the defendant’s history of evading service and an outstanding arrest warrant.

“This defendant has consistently evaded service. There is a subsisting arrest warrant against him. He should not be granted bail,” Buhari-Bala said.

However, defence counsel Chikaosolu Ojukwu (SAN) pleaded for bail on humanitarian grounds, disclosing that the defendant is the sole caregiver to his two ailing children.

He urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms and temporarily release Onyedikachukwu into his custody.

Justice Aneke reserved ruling on the bail application until May 9, 2025.

Meanwhile, the defendant was released into the custody of his lawyer pending the court’s decision.

