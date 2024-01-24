EFCC Arraigns Ex-Anambra Gov, Obiano Under Tight Security

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has moved the former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano into Court Room 5 of the Federal High Court in Abuja under heavy security.

Obiano who dressed in a Navy Blue suit with a back cap to match was escorted into the courtroom by more than ten EFCC operatives.

He was driven into the court premises around 8 am in an 18-seater Toyota Bus marked ABC 573 KQ and kept inside the vehicle for some minutes before being moved into the courtroom.

Inside the courtroom, he was sandwiched between 4 EFCC operatives who were preventing his followers including a traditional ruler and sympathizers from accessing him.

At the time of this report, the identity of lawyers likely to stand for him could not be ascertained yet.

However, more than 50 lawyers are already inside the courtroom.

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo who is billed to take his plea in the criminal charges is being awaited in the courtroom while officials of the court are already on standby.

Obiano is to face trial in a 9- 9-count corruption charge involving alleged N4Bn brought against him by the Federal Government through EFCC.