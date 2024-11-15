EFCC Arraigns Chinese For Alleged Bribery, N301m Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arraigned a Chinese, Zhengjia Jin, at the Ikeja Special Offences Court, for alleged bribery and N301 million fraud.

Jin, was arraigned on four-count bordering on retention of stolen property, bribery and stealing. The EFCC counsel, Mr Ahmad Usman, told the court that the defendant allegedly committed the offences between March 5 and Aug. 9 in Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant dishonestly retained an aggregate sum of N301 million in his account number- 1861390260 domiciled in Access Bank, which belonged to Golden Diamond Industrial Manufacturing Company Ltd.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant, while working at the company, accepted directly into his bank account the said money as kickbacks from vendors, thereby conferring undue advantage on himself.

