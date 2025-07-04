EFCC Arraigns Businesswoman In Lagos Over Alleged $700,000, N190m Fraud

The Economic and Finan – cial Crimes Commission yesterday arraigned businesswoman Adekemi Folorunsho before Justice O.O. Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on charges of conspiracy, stealing, and obtaining money by false pretense.

The EFCC stated, yesterday on their X, (Twitter) handle that Folorunsho faces a three-count charge involving an alleged fraud totaling $700,000 and N190 million. The charges were brought by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the EFCC.

The specific details of the allegations were not immediately made public, but the arraignment marks the beginning of legal proceedings against Folorunsho as the EFCC continues its efforts to combat financial crimes across the country.