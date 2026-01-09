The Lagos Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has brought charges against an Austrian citizen, Kavlak Onal, over allegations of failure to declare substantial amounts of foreign currency.

According to the anti-graft agency, Onal was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while preparing to depart Nigeria aboard an Emirates Airlines flight bound for Dubai.

The arrest occurred on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, during routine screening at the airport’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Currency Declaration Desk.

EFCC officials said the interception followed standard checks aimed at enforcing Nigeria’s financial disclosure regulations for outbound passengers.

Authorities disclosed that Onal was allegedly found with $800,575 and €651,505, sums he reportedly failed to declare in accordance with Nigerian law.

According to the report, he was subsequently brought before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, where the charges were formally read to him.

The EFCC said the matter would be pursued in line with the country’s anti-money laundering and currency declaration regulations.

In a statement shared via its official social media platforms, the commission said the Austrian national was arraigned on Friday, January 9, 2026.

According to the EFCC, Onal was initially intercepted by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service during routine checks and later handed over for further investigation after allegedly failing to disclose the foreign currencies in his possession.

The agency noted that investigations are ongoing and assured that the case would be diligently prosecuted in line with extant laws.

“He was arraigned before Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi , Lagos.

“Onal, who was scheduled to travel on Emirates Airline to Dubai, was on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 intercepted during a routine check at the AML/ CFT Currency Declaration Desk at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.”