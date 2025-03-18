EFCC Arraigns 2 Chinese Nationals, Nigerian, Over Alleged Multi-Billion Naira Cybercrime

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), yesterday dragged a Nigerian, two Chinese nationals, and their company, before a Federal High Court in Lagos, over alleged multi-billion naira cybercrime.

The defendants Huang Haoyu, Friday Audu, An Hongxu and a company Gentting International Ltd, are standing trial before Justice Daniel Osiagor on a 12-count charge of cybercrime. They each, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, told the court that the defendants committed the offences sometime in 2024 in Lagos. Buhari said that the defendants allegedly conspired among themselves to commit the offences with one Dualiang Pan, who is now at large.

She said that the defendants allegedly willfully caused to be assessed, computer systems, organised to destabilise Nigeria’s economic structure.

She also said that the defendants allegedly procured Nigerian youths, to falsely represent themselves as persons of foreign nationalities.

They were alleged to have procured one Chukwuemeka Okeke, to retain the sum of 1.2 million dollars in his crypto wallet, which sum they ought to know forms part of fraudulent activities.

They were alleged to have also procured one Alhassan Garba and Ifesinaci Jacobs, to retain the sum of 1.3 million dollars in their crypto wallet, being proceeds of crime.

They were also alleged to have retained in the bank account of Gentting International Ltd, the sum of N3.4 billion, which also forms part of proceeds of their fraudulent activities.

The prosecutor, alleged that they transferred among others, the sums of N106 million, and N913 million, to Dualiang’s account, which also forms proceeds of their fraudulent activities.

The transfer, as well as several other transfers, were said to be made from Gentting Ltd. Besides, the defendants were said to have illegally negotiated a foreign exchange transaction with one Alhassan Garba, to the dollar equivalent of N1.1 billion, N962 million, as well as other sums.

EFCC alleged that they engaged in this foreign exchange, without going through the official foreign exchange market authorised by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

All monies are said to have formed part of proceeds of their fraudulent activities. She said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 29(2) of the Foreign Exchange Monitoring and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 2004.

