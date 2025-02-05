EFCC Arraigns 11 Chinese Over Alleged Cybercrime, Cryptocurrency Fraud

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arraigned 11 Chinese nationals and a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants, identified as Liu Ke Fan, Huang Hai Tao, Zhang Kian Feng, Wu A Wang, Xiao Xin, Wang Hong Lin, Wu Yong An (a.k.a. Zenga Niu), Chen Yuan (a.k.a. Xiao Doa), Chen Dong Dong (a.k.a. Cun Zhao), Weng Mao Rong (a.k.a. A Xiang and Wang), and Xiong Wei (a.k.a. Xiao Bai), are alleged to be part of a larger syndicate of 792 suspects arrested in December 2024 during the EFCC’s ‘Eagle Flush Operation’ in Lagos.

They were arraigned on separate charges including cybercrime, cyber-terrorism, identity theft, possession of fraudulent documents, and other offences related to cryptocurrency investment scams and romance fraud.

One of the counts against the accused stated that they willfully accessed computer systems with the intent to destabilise and destroy Nigeria’s economy and social structure.

This, according to the EFCC, violates Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015 (as amended in 2024) and Section 2 (3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Share

Please follow and like us: