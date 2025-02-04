EFCC Arraigns 11 Chinese Nationals, Firm Over Cyber-Terrorism 

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lagos Zonal Directorate, on Tuesday, arraigned 11 Chinese nationals and a company, Genting International Co. Ltd., before Justice C.J. Aneke of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants Liu Ke Fan, Huang Hai Tao, Zhang Jian Feng, Wua Wang, Xiao Xin, Wang Hong Lin, Wu Yong An (a.k.a. Zenga Niu), Chen Yuan (a.k.a. Xiao Doa), Chen Dong Dong (a.k.a. Cun Zhao), Weng Mao Rong (a.k.a. A Xiang and Wang), and Xiong Wei (a.k.a. Xiao Bai) were arrested during a surprise EFCC operation tagged “Eagle Flush Operation”, targeting a syndicate of 792 alleged cryptocurrency and romance fraud suspects in Lagos.

The defendants faced separate charges, including cybercrimes, cyber-terrorism, possession of documents containing false pretences, identity theft, and providing false information to EFCC officers.

The press statement reads, “That you, LUI KE FAN (a.k.a. LINA, LIU CHEN), HUANG HAI TAO, ZHANG JIAN FENG, WU A WANG, and XIAO XIN, in December 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, willfully caused computer systems to be accessed for destabilizing and destroying the economy and social structure of Nigeria.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024, and Section 2 (3) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

All defendants pleaded not guilty. Prosecuting counsel M.K. Bashir requested trial dates and the defendants’ remand.

Justice Aneke adjourned the case to February 21 and March 7, 2025, for trial and ordered the defendants to be remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

