EFCC Apprehends Musician Over Alleged £9,300, $2,000 Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian musician, Aniji Shedrack Chidubem, popularly known as Sanij-D, for allegedly defrauding a Briton, Susan Mclean, the sum of £9,300.00.

Sanij-D, who was arrested in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was also alleged to have defrauded an American, Diana Rosado Gonzalax, the sum of $2,000.00.

The suspect used social media platforms – Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp applications, with foreign phone numbers as means of defrauding his victims.

The anti-graft agency in a press statement said, “Based on credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of internet fraudsters, Chidubem allegedly impersonated one Christopher Rossi, a marine engineer that fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore.

He was using Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp applications, with foreign phone numbers, as his fraudulent means of perpetrating and defrauding his victims.”

The Commission also stated that once the investigations are concluded, the suspect will be presented in court to face charges.

In a distinct operation, the EFCC reported the arrest of an individual identified as Chike Nosa Agada, an unlicensed foreign exchange dealer, on accusations of perpetrating fraud totalling N2 billion.

Agada, a 37-year-old from the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, was formally declared a wanted person by the Commission on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

He is accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by deceitfully obtaining money and converting it for personal gain, amounting to a total of N2 billion.

“He was arrested at a residence in the Bourdillion, Ikoyi area of Lagos on Monday, October 16, 2023, during a sting operation by operatives of the Commission, following credible intelligence linking him to the alleged fraud. He will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” EFCC said.

Upon arrest, a mobile device was recovered from him, the anti-graft agency revealed.