EFCC Apprehends Four Suspected Fraudsters In Borno

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Borno State Command has said its operatives have taken four alleged fraudsters into custody.

Dele Oyewale, the Head of the EFCC’s Media and Publicity Division made this disclosure on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to him, commission agents apprehended the suspects at the old Trafalgar Hotel in Maiduguri’s Bolori neighbourhood after receiving useful information about their illicit activities.

Oyewale added that the suspects had four cell phones, three HP laptops, and power banks taken from them by the agents.

He said that charges against the accused would be brought soon.