EFCC Apprehends 41 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Delta

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Delta State Zonal Command on Friday said it has arrested no fewer than 41 suspected internet fraudsters, also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in the Warri Local Government area of the state.

Speaking on the development with newsmen, the antigraft agency said the internet fraudsters were apprehended during a string operation on September 8 after an intelligence report on their nefarious activities in the area.

The suspects were identified as Jackson Shebenor, Good Gospower, Akiefa Desmond, Johnson Ogheneuwegba, Okonta Williams, Ochuko Godfrey, Marvelous Oghogho Ekpuke, Ofoluwa Sheriff, Eyengho Richard, Daniel Avwerosuo Iniovorhire, Favour Ighoatudu, Stanley David, Gospower Jeremiah, Hurock Miracle, Onaiwu Gideon, Apare Tamarakuru, Ogribi George and Napoleon Efe Miracle.

Others are Jephthah Godbless, Isiorho Desmond and Ochuko Prosper, Akpevwe Edogbegi, Felis Emmanuel, John Benjamin, Chukwuyenum Kenneth, Ejaita Victory, Felix Wada, Ufuoma Ododolor, Blessing Gbekena, Edo Othuke and Irikete Prosper.

Also included on the list are Joshua Ngerem, Efejayobor Ochuko, Eke Kelechi Destiny, Idise Raymond Chuks, Enitomi Patrick, Efetobore Prosper Eghegha, Toise Raymond Chuks and Ogheneome Udovi.

Eight exotic cars, phones and laptops were recovered from the suspects.

The anti-graft agency added that the suspects have made useful statements and will soon be charged to court.