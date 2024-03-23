EFCC Apprehends 20 Alleged Online Fraudsters In Ibadan

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Command, have apprehended at least 20 suspected internet fraudsters.

While disclosing the latest development in a statement issued on Saturday, the anti-graft agency said the suspects were arrested in the Akobo area of Ibadan on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

According to him, the fraudsters were arrested after useful information about their alleged fraudulent online activity.

Among the items found on them are ten (10) exotic cars, twelve (12) laptops, forty-one (41) cell phones, one PlayStation (PS 5), one Television set, and further incriminating documents.

After the investigations were completed, the anti-graft agency stated that they would face legal charges.