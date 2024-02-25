EFCC Apprehends 11 Currency Racketeers In Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zonal Command has apprehended 11 suspects over alleged involvement in currency racketeering in Kano State.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspects were taken into custody on Monday, February 19, 2024, following an intelligence-driven investigation that exposed a syndicate operating in proximity to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch along Lagos Street in Kano metropolis.

The anti-graft agency in an official statement posted on its verified X handle, disclosed that the apprehended individuals were allegedly involved in the illicit sale of new Naira notes for commercial purposes.

During the operation, five members of the syndicate were caught in the act of selling new Naira notes to the public.

Additionally, six bankers were taken into custody on suspicion of selling the naira notes to the sellers on fee.

The statement claimed that after the investigation was over, the individuals would be charged in court.