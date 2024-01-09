EFCC Appeals N100m Fine Over Violation Of Emefiele’s Rights

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has appealed the N100 million fines slammed on the Federal Government by the Federal High Court over the prolonged detention of the detained former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emfiele.

Listed as defendants in the suit were the Federal Government, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), EFCC and its chairman.

The Federal High Court, located in Maitama, Abuja in its judgment delivered on Mondy, January 8, restrained the government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without an order of court.

However, the EFCC has expressed its displeasure with the ruling, claiming that it ignored the fact that the former CBN chairman was being held according to a legitimate court order. As a result, the Commission will file a request to have it overturned by the Court of Appeal.

In the ruling delivered in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the CBN ex-governor following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), the court reaffirmed that Emefiele must be re-arrested without an order of the court.

The erstwhile CBN boss was arrested on June 10, 2023, shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.