EFCC Amends $6bn Fraud Charges Against Ex Minister, Agunloye

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has amended its charges and presented additional evidence against former Minister of Power, Olu Agunloye, in the ongoing $6 billion fraud case involving the controversial Mambilla Power Project contract.

The case heard by Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Apo, Abuja, revolves around allegations of official corruption and fraudulent contract awards under Agunloye’s tenure.

During the recent court session, EFCC’s lead counsel, Abba Muhammad, SAN, highlighted amendments to the original seven-count charges and submitted new evidence against the defendant.

The prosecution urged the court to allow Agunloye to re-enter his plea based on the revised charges.

However, the defense counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, objected, arguing that the day’s proceedings were scheduled for the cross-examination of the second prosecution witness (PW2), Adewale Agunbiade.

Muhammad, in response, cited Section 216(1) and (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which allows for the amendment of charges at any stage before judgment.

The defense, while not disputing this right, insisted that formal leave from the court should be sought for the amendments, referencing Section 218(2) of the ACJA.

After considering both arguments, Justice Onwuegbuzie ruled that the prosecution must file a formal application for the amendments.

The case has been adjourned to November 11, 2024, for further proceedings.

