EFCC Admits Yahaya Bello’s Co-Defendants To Bail, Seeks Adjournment To Nov 27

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, sought for adjournment in the fresh case it instituted against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, saying the 30 days window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

The EFCC, however, admitted his co-defendants, Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, to administrative bail and prayed the court for extension of time for the 1st Defendant to appear.

At the resumed hearing before Justice Maryann Anenih of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Counsel for EFCC, Jamiu Agoro, said the order of the court, given on 3rd October had not elapsed.

“In that wise, we feel it will not be appropriate for us to take proceedings while that 30 days is still running. So we have discussed and agreed to come back on the 27th day of November, 2024, my lord,” he told the court.

He also noted that the 20th of November date earlier given was not convenient for the Prosecution counsel.

Counsel to the 2nd defendant, Aliyu Saiki, SAN, who confirmed that his client had been granted administrative bail by the Prosecution, said he had no objection to the application for adjournment.

The 3rd Defendant’s Counsel, ZE Abass, concurred.

The Prosecution Counsel also asked the court to grant an application to paste the notice of hearing on the last known address of the 1st Defendant.

After listening to all counsels, the judge granted the EFCC’s application for adjournment, including the hearing notice.

“I have considered the application for adjournment by the complainant and issuance of hearing notice and the submission by the 2nd and 3rd Defendants. The application is granted,” she said.

Justice Anenih thereby adjourned the case to Nov 27 for arraignment.

The former governor, alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, are being prosecuted as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively, in a fresh 16-count charge instituted against them by the EFCC.

Share

Please follow and like us: