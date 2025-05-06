EFCC Addresses Reports About VeryDarkMan Arrest

Share

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has addressed reports about the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

New Telegraph recalls that the activist was arrested on Friday, May 2nd, while he was at GTBank by EFCC to an unknown location.

VeryDarkMan’s arrest has sparked widespread outrage online, with demands for his release and reports about the details of his arrest emerging.

According to a recent report, VeryDarkMan’s arrest stems from several complaints of cyberstalking.

Amidst the controversies, EFCC has broken its silence about VeryDarkMan’s arrest.

In a post on X, EFCC debunked the reports with a post marked with a red X crossmark.

Meanwhile, this development has reignited online discussions, fueling speculation about VeryDarkMan’s whereabout.

