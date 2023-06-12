EFCC accuses suspected fraudster of parading self as finance consultant

An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chimezie Ezinne, has told Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court that one, Em- manuel Monye, “paraded himself as a Finance Consultant”, to defraud his victims. Ezinne made the disclosure while testifying in the trial of Monye, Malz Rendezvous and Anpre Creations Ltd, on a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining by false pretence, stealing by conversion, forgery and using of false documents. While being led in evidence by EFCC’s lawyer, Nnaemeka Omenwa, the witness who confirmed before the judge that the anti-graft agency received a petition from a firm, Few- chore Finance Company Ltd, on the alleged fraud, stated that Monye gave his victim the impression that he could source for funds. Ezinne also identified the confessional statement of the defendant to the EFCC, alongside several correspondences between the Commis- sion, some new generation banks and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

But upon moves by the anti-graft agency to tender the documents be- fore the judge, the defence lawyer, James Alara, raised objections to the admissibility of the said confessional statement, saying it was made under duress. “I object to the admissibility of the confessional statement sought to be tendered on the ground that it was not voluntarily made”, Alara said. However, the lawyer did not raise any objection to the admissibility of the other documents sought to be tendered by the prosecution. In her ruling, Justice Dada admit- ted the other documents as exhibits against the defendant and adjourned further hearing in the matter to Sep- tember 26 for trial-within-trial to determine whether or not the confessional statement was made under duress It would be recalled that Monye was initially standing trial along- side Adebayo Oluwatosin, Corbufina West Africa Ltd, Harrow Milford Nigeria Ltd, and SBA Commercial Logistics Limited. They were specifically answer- ing questions to a 14-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, obtaining by false pretence, stealing by conver- sion, forgery, and using false documents to the tune of N332,924,375.

The defendants had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, and while the trial lasted, the second de- fendant (Oluwatosin) and sixth de- fendants (SBA Commercial Logistics Ltd), opted to change their plea following a plea bargain agreement and were accordingly convicted as charged. Justice Dada had also struck out the names of Corbufina West Afri- ca Ltd and Harrow Milford Nigeria Ltd from the charge following the non-availability to be served with a copy.

The charge was consequently amended by the EFCC. The charge reads in part: “Em- manuel Monye, Olutosin Omokore (at large), Peter Umunna Okoye (at large), Iroko Ahamefula Uche (at large), Adedamola Oluwaferni Jaiye- ola (at large), Mals Rendezvous, and Anpre Creations Ltd between June – October 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to obtain a loan under pretence from Fewchore Finance Company Ltd. “Emmanuel Monye and Anpre Creations Ltd, on or about 27th July 2020 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N30,000,000.00 (Thirty Million Naira only) from Fewchore Finance Com- pany Ltd under the pretence that the money was for part finance and execution of contract obligations with Samco Panache Multiconcept Ltd in supplying and installing of digital sanitisers/dispenser booth in different locations in Abuja which pretence you knew or ought to know to be false.

“Emmanuel Monye, on or about 30th June 2020 within the jurisdic- tion of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira only) from Fewchore Finance Company Ltd for the benefit of GTG International Projects Ltd under the pretence that the money was to part finance the execution of contract obligations with Harrow Milford in supplying and installation of 50 units of luxury single Jacuzzi SP1023 to Biltmore Estate, Cadas- tral Zone, Lokogoma, Abuja, which pretence you knew or ought to know to be false. “Emmanuel Monye, Peter Umun- na Okoye (at large), Ahamefula Uche Iroko (at large) and Adedamola Olu- wafemi Jaiyeola (at large) between July – October 2020, within the ju- risdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly converted to your use the sum of N136,000,000 property of Fewchore Finance Company Ltd.”