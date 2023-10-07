EeZee Conceptz’s LABISI Drops New Song, Yahweh

Esther Olabisi popularly known as LABISI, a gospel artiste under EeZee Conceptz and winner of the recently completed Gospel Groove Talent Quest 2023, has released a heartwarming single titled Yahweh.

The Ibadan Born Gospel Artiste is in a class of her own with her unique sound, style of music and excellent delivery. She describes her sound as ‘culturalistic and local owing to her indigenous background.

While speaking with Saturday Telegraph Labisi noted that she came into the limelight through the Gospel Groove Talent Quest organized by Ee- Zee Concept. She also noted that the Talent Show Academy brushed up her ingenious gospel music style, adding that her style is a fusion of soulful-folklore and Fuji.

“Gospel Groove was a grooming land for me. The experience of the house would stay with me for life. The experience has built my career effortlessly.” Labisi’s music style carefully emphasizes atmosphere and texture over traditional musical structures, with slow, repetitive patterns and electronic instrumentation.

While the lyrics of the song, Yahweh, is deeply rooted in Christian theology, with underlying themes of help and salvation through God’s grace. With an elevated opening verse. Labisi sets the tone for the entire soulful worship. Yahweh is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the saving power of God – “baba téwó gbà mí.”

According to a statement made available by the EeZee Concept, the video of the new single would be released on Sunday, October 1st while also noting that Labisi’s EP drops on November 3, 2023.