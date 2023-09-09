EeZee Concepts Splashes N300m On Labisi

Fast rising gospel singer, Esther Ola- bisi better known as ‘Labisi’ has emerged winner of the maiden edition of the EeZee Concept’s Gospel Groove Talent Quest (GGTQ). Organizers of the show spearheaded by Mr. Ezekiel ThankGod awarded the winner of the contest with a career-changing reward of N300 million record signing contract, N10m, accommodation and a new car.

With over 6000 entries, Labisi clinched the ultimate grand prize in a tight contest with other brilliant singers that include Love Abolade, the first runner home who went home with N500,000, Asaph Idonuagbe, came third with N200,000, and Ibukun Adelegan, who came fourth, got N150,000.

Speaking on why he created the talented show, Ezekiel Thankgod better known as EeZee Tee, said the talent quest was part of the plans of EeZee Conceptz Global to rejuvenate the gospel music industry as there are no major gospel talent reality events in the country.

The GGTQ platform offers exceptional talent a career while adding that the show provided a platform for visibility, structure and a sustainable plan for longevity. Thanking the organizers for the event, an excited Labisi with tears in her eyes said: “Thank you God.

Lord, I’m grateful. Thank you for everything. I return all glory back to you Lord. Thank you for the love and support. Thank you for believing in me.” The maiden edition equally saw the likes of Gospel singer, Chidinma Ekile, Mike Abdul, GUC The Gospel Force, Voice Coach, Ige Kachi and Ben Ogbeiwi who served as judges and mentors on the show.