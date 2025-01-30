Eezee Concept Reacts To Mercy Chinwo’s Comment Amid Ongoing Feud

Share

The former manager of Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, Eezee Concept, has reacted to the singer’s recent emotional statements following their ongoing public feud.

New Telegraph recalls that Mercy Chinwo in a viral video accused Eezee Concepts, a record label owned by Eezee Tee, of using bloggers to tarnish her image.

She also recalled how Eezee Tee had attempted to make her sign what she described as a fraudulent contract in 2019, which she refused to endorse.

In response, Eezee Tee took to his Instagram page in a shared video to defend himself, urging the public not to fall for what he described as Mercy’s “gimmicks.”

He further revealed that in 2019, Mercy had filed a petition against him with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a move he believes was an attempt to discredit him.

Eezee Tee explained that he had chosen not to speak out earlier because he wanted to resolve the issue peacefully.

However, he said he felt compelled to address the situation publicly after repeated efforts at reconciliation were seen as a sign of weakness.

Eezee Tee said: “What do you expect of someone who can perfectly imitate the voice of a child and sounds so real like she’s a child? She’s a fantastic actress,”

He revealed that he sought mediation through respected Christian leaders, including Bishop Humphrey, Bishop Mike Okonkwo and others, to settle the dispute. However, his attempts were reportedly misinterpreted.

Why I chose to call out Mercy Chinwo publicly;

He continued; “If I didn’t care about the body of Christ, I wouldn’t have gone to meet these people. But what did I hear? ‘He’s running everywhere because he’s scared.’ Every time I put forward an approach to a peaceful resolution, it was communicated as a weakness.

“Until I heard a statement that got me sad when one of our pastors said to me, ‘Stop bothering about the body of Christ, we deal with you and the body of Christ will be okay.’ That was when I knew it was a scripted and orchestrated conspiracy and witch-hunting,”

Sharing the video, he followed it with captions that read; “Even in the face of injustice, I chose silence. When you involved the EFCC to detain me, I remained silent.

“When I sought resolution through the Multidoor Court, I remained silent. Even when I filed a lawsuit to protect my human rights and prevent further harassment, I still chose silence.

“But then, you maliciously manipulated the system, obtained a bench warrant against me, and published it globally.

“This is not just about me—it’s about transparency, fairness, and standing up against unjust actions.

“Sometimes, silence is mistaken for weakness, but let me assure you, truth always prevails. Facts are stubborn.”

