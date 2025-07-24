EERC: We Stand By Our Tariff

Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) has clarified that its recent order that led to reduction of electricity tariff for Band A from N209/kwh to N160 kwh, did not tamper with the prevailing cost of power generation in the country in any way.

The Commission maintained that based on MainPower’s costs, there was no justification to keep the price of electricity for Band A at N209 in the state.

EERC made the clarification following concerns raised by some sections of the power sector stakeholders, including the generation companies (GenCos), to the new tariff order that was issued by the Commission to MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, the subsidiary of EEDC for electricity distribution in the state.

The tariff order led to the reduction of the tariff for Band A customers to N160 kwh, and the freezing of the tariffs for the other bands effective from August 1, 2025.

In a statement issued by EERC’s Commissioner for Electricity Market Operations, Barr. Reuben Okoye, yesterday, the agency maintained that although it inherited the current tariff regime, “the Commission is focused on developing a sub national electricity market that is transparent, accountable, reliable and sustainable and therefore will review utility costs of service to achieve its mandate to the people of Enugu State.”

EERC further clarified: “The Order is for MainPower’s operation in Enugu State. It does not affect electricity services in other states, between states and across the country.

“The cost of delivering electricity from the National Grid to MainPower via EEDC has been accommodated in full. We did not tamper with that cost at all in our tariff determination, but rather adopted it.”

On the justification for tariff reduction, EERC said: “Having gone through our rigorous process, EERC has no rationale or justification to keep Band A at N209 in the state.

“EERC has not removed a kobo from the generation and transmission costs of delivering power to Enugu State, but rather included the exact costs to ensure complete payment of MainPower’s portion of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET), invoices.

Also, MainPower’s share of EEDC’s debts arising from CBN’s interventions in the NESI were included in the tariff.”