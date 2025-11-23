EERC Warns MainPower Against Illegal Creation Of New Accounts Without Meters

The Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) has issued a stern warning to MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited over reports of the indiscriminate creation of new customer accounts without the provision of meters, an action the Commission says violates its regulatory framework.

In a statement, the Commission revealed that it has received multiple complaints from customers alleging that MainPower has been opening new accounts in the names of existing consumers without supplying the required meters, thereby exposing them to additional estimated billing.

Citing Section 35(1)(f) of the Enugu State Electricity Law 2023 and relevant provisions of its Customer Service Standard and Protection Regulations (CSSPR) 2024, the Commission reaffirmed that every new connection must include a properly installed meter and accessories as mandated by the Metering Code.

“The process of connection shall comprise the connection of residences or premises to public supply and the installation of a meter and associated accessories,” the regulation states, emphasizing that the responsibility for providing meters and all required materials rests solely with the Service Provider.

The EERC disclosed that it has formally directed MainPower to immediately stop creating new accounts under existing customer names without metering.

Additionally, the Commission encouraged unmetered customers and new applicants to take advantage of the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme, which allows customers to fund their meters upfront with guaranteed refunds under terms approved by the Commission.

“Any new account created without a corresponding meter is in violation of regulatory provisions,” the statement concluded.