EEG: MANEG Tasks FG to Reconsider 34 Exporters

Following the Fed- eral Government’s paying backlog of Export Expansion Grant (EEG) claims via promissory note programme for local exporters, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has appealed to government to reconsider the 34 deserving exporters that were stepped down by the ninth National Assembly from participating in the promissory notes programmes.

The Chairman of MANEG, Mrs. Odiri Erewa-Meggison, stated this at the public session of the 6th annual general meeting (AGM) in Lagos yesterday. She said that the 10th National Assembly had a key role to play in the reconsideration of the 34 deserving exporters that were stepped down by the ninth National Assembly from participating in the promissory notes programmes in the country.

While speaking on the macroeconomic environment of the non- oil export business, the MANEG chairman said: “I want to thank the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the approval of the 2017-2020 EEG claims which also include some of the 38 exporters that were exonerated by the 8th National Assembly.

“I also want to thank the NEPC for calling the submission of Baseline data 2021 and 2022 export being currently processed by the Council.” She added: “Also, I thanked the government for the efforts made so far to pay the backlog of EEG claims through the promissory note pro- gramme.”