Eedris Reveals Nigeria Still Jaga Jaga Even After 21 Years

Legendary Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has claimed that 21 years after he released his controversial song, ‘Jaga Jaga’ which explains the poor living conditions in Nigeria, the country is still in ruins.

AbdulKareem said 21 years after things are getting worse, and the exchange rate of the Dollar is almost hanging on N2,000 to a Naira.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast co-hosted by Nedu, Deity Cole, and Husband Material, the singer lamented the hardship of the country, stressing that the Yorubas shouting “Emilokan” then, are the ones dying of hunger now.

Abdulkareem said, “Nigeria still Jaga Jaga 21 years later. Hunger is everywhere, people are dying. How will people survive when the Dollar is N1600? Goodluck Jonathan left it N198. (Muhammadu) Buhari took it to N300, (Bola) Tinubu skyrocketed it to N1600.

“Dollar is going to N2000. So how do you want common people to survive in this country? Even the Yorubas were shouting ‘Emilokan’, they are the ones dying of hunger now.”

