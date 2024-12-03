Eedris Abdulkareem Talks Too Much – Timaya

Share

Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odom, popularly known as Timaya, has claimed that his senior colleague, Eedris Abdulkareem has lost his respect in the music industry because he is talkative.

Speaking in a recent interview with Naija FM, Lagos, Timaya downplayed the host’s attempt to compare his personality with Abdulkareem’s.

The host said: “You and Eedris Abdulkareem are among the artists that people are mostly afraid of picking a fight with.”

Timaya inferred: “I don’t talk like Eedris. I don’t behave like him…. Nobody is afraid of him because he talks too much. He has always been talkative.

“I don’t even want people to be afraid of me. I respect myself so that people will respect me.”

On his relationship with Eedris Abdulkareem, he said, “I have never had any problem with Eedris. It was just a relationship between the boss and apprentice. I don’t even think he knows my name at that time.

“I only gave him shutout because he was part of my success story. We don’t have any reason to communicate. When I was serving in his band, he didn’t have any reason to build a relationship with me.

“When people are serving you don’t act like you’re tolerating them, treat them like family because you don’t know tomorrow.”

