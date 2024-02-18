Eedris Abdulkareem Reveals How Charly Boy Betrayed Him

Legendary Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has revealed how his colleague, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy betrayed him.

The rapper who spoke in an upcoming interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, cohosted by Nedu said Charly Boy lacks integrity when it comes to handling money.

In the interview which is set to be launched on Monday, February 19, Eedris could be heard saying, “Charly is not a man of integrity, especially when it comes to money. He sold me out.”

READ ALSO:

He also discussed his background and his training by the Hausas during his military program.

He added that due to the military school he attended, he enjoys speaking the truth to everyone, whether they agree with it or not.