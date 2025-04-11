Eedris Abdulkareem Reacts As NBC Ban His New Song, ‘Tell Your Papa’

Share

Veteran Nigerian singer and rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has slammed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) after the regulatory body banned his new single “Tell Your Papa,”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NBC issued a memo banning Eedris Abdulkareem’s “Tell Your Papa” new release from airplay, citing violations of decency standards.

Taking to Instagram to react to the development, the outspoken artist condemned the ban as politically motivated, accusing the current administration led by President Bola Tinubu of being “Insensitive” and “Vindictive.”

He also labeled the act as an attempt to silence truth and suppress constructive criticism in the country.

He, however, likened the recent ban to the 2004 censorship of his iconic protest song “Jaga Jaga” by the Olusegun Obasanjo administration, questioning Nigeria’s progress in the face of repeated suppression of dissenting voices.

Abdulkareem wrote, “NBC JUST BANNED MY NEW SINGLE ‘TELL YOUR PAPA’… It’s obvious that in Nigeria, truth and constructive criticism is always deemed a big crime by the government.”

“This present government led by President Bola Tinubu is now going on record as one of the most insensitive, vindictive and grossly maleficent administration ever to preside over the affairs of Nigeria.”

Abdulkareem further criticized NBC’s directive to broadcast stations, which labeled the song as “Not To Be Broadcast (NTBB)” due to its “objectionable nature” under Section 3.1.8 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code. He suggested the move was a deliberate effort to shield the government from public scrutiny.

He continued: “They are instructing broadcast houses to shield the government by hiding the candle under the table… Any wonder why Nigeria hasn’t made impactful strides all these years? The conscience is an open wound; only the truth can heal it. Aluta Continua!”

