Eedris Abdulkareem Narrates How 50 Cent Assaulted P-Square, Other Musicians

Ace Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem has narrated how American rapper, 50 Cent and his crew assaulted Nigerian artists.

The singer who spoke in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast with media personality, Nedu said 50 Cent flogged and chased some Nigerian artistes, including P-Square, out of the backstage during a concert organised by the Nigerian Breweries in 2004.

Eedris alleged that the assault occurred on the first day of the concert at Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos, stressing that when 50 Cent’s bouncers approached him to leave the backstage, he refused.

He added that one of the organisers intervened in the altercation between him and the Americans.

He said, “For the plane saga, it was the second day. A day before that time, we were at TBS backstage and when 50 Cent and his crew came backstage, they chased and flogged every Nigerian out of the backstage including P-Square.

“I just dey boil for where I dey. I was waiting for them to come and chase me. So, they finally came. When they came they asked me to leave that 50 Cent was coming. I said, ‘So what?

“Please, get the f*ck out of my face.’ They went to report me to one of the organisers and he told them to leave me alone. Na there the wahala for start, so they escaped that night.”

Abdulkareem also alleged that Charly Boy betrayed him by accepting a bribe from Nigerian Breweries to destroy the evidence of 50 Cent’s crew bullying him during the plane saga, and he was blacklisted after the incident.

He said, “DJ Tee recorded everything that happened between me and 50 Cent’s crew on the plane but Charly Boy took the tape and used it to negotiate with Nigerian Breweries. The bastard blacklisted me.”