Eedris Abdulkareem: I Paved Way For Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Others

Legendary Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has claimed that it was his sacrifices that led to the global recognition of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, and other Nigerian artists who are benefiting from it today.

According to Eedris, he led the revolution against the poor treatment of Nigerian artists by show promoters in 2004 when he clashed with American rapper 50 Cent and his G-Unit members in Nigeria which is why Nigerian artists are now being respected worldwide.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Abdulkareem admitted that his rebellion affected his career, but said: “it was a beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido.”

READ ALSO:

He said, “You heard someone like Burna Boy say nobody helped him in Nigeria. Would you have been a star without some people starting the revolution? That is a stupid talk.

“You wouldn’t have been where you are if we didn’t make this industry what it is; if we didn’t fight for it. Unfortunately, most of them don’t appreciate it. And I don’t give a dime.

“It (fighting for the Nigerian music industry) affected my career but it was a beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Davido, Boy, Wizkid, and everybody today.

“For me, what’s more important is that I have done what God asked me to do and our music is now all over the world. I have opened the road for them. It’s their responsibility to appreciate the fight. And if them don’t, I don’t give a dime.”