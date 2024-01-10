Eedris Abdulkareem Drags BBC Over Recent Investigation On TB Joshua

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has dragged the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for its recent documentary on the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

New Telegraph had earlier reported on Monday, January 8, that BBC released a documentary of alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by the late TB Joshua.

TB Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021, became the subject of a historic investigation by the BBC.

The documentary was segregated into the late prophet and his church, featuring interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The controversial documentary sparked intense internet discussions, eliciting mixed opinions of netizens.

In response to the trending video, Abdulkareem took to his Instagram page on Tuesday evening to express his views.

According the Eedris, the British Broadcasting Corporation lacks the moral grounds to condemn any African individual until it produces a documentary exposing the alleged atrocities committed by Britain in Africa.

The singer wrote, “Until BBC releases a documentary on the atrocities committed by Britain on African soil, only then will they have the moral justification to condemn any African man.”